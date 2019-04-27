Dundee man Gary speaks openly: ‘I’m no longer ashamed of being unable to read or write’

Most of us take basic skills like reading and writing for granted.

We learn at school and spend the rest of our lives using the skills day-to-day.

But Dundee dad Gary Millar has had to get used to a world without either after failing to gain the abilities at school.

Gary, 56, has gone his entire life without being able to read or write after he was ignored at school thanks to his inability to comprehend the work he was given.

The former Craigie High School pupil believes he is dyslexic but has never been given a proper diagnosis. Other than signing his own name, Gary has no way to fill in forms, write notes or even do a crossword.

Nor can he read a book, newspaper or an instruction manual.

After years without the ability, Gary admits he is now unlikely to ever learn. He said: “I believe that I am dyslexic but it has never been diagnosed so I do not know for sure.

“I just couldn’t get to grips with words or numbers and because of that I was just shoved at the back of the class and ignored. At secondary school I got put into a remedial class and played bingo.

“I now have no interest in finding out if I’m dyslexic and I have no desire at my age to learn to read or write. I have gone through life like this and I have adapted. However, I was adamant my own children would learn to read and write and if they weren’t able to I would have wanted to know why.”

Despite the issues he has had with reading and writing, Gary has forged a successful career for himself as a motor mechanic and can turn his hand to pretty much anything practical.

He also managed to gain his City and Guilds certificate through having a scribe at college. But his school life was far from ideal, with the inevitable bullying taking place thanks to his issues with his school work.

Gary admits he could have handled things better, instead of taking matters with the bullies into his own hands.

He said: “People would call me names and abuse me and make fun of me and I would retaliate by getting into fights. There was a huge stigma attached to it and it had a massively detrimental effect on my entire life.

“But I’m not embarrassed anymore. I know it’s not my fault and I would urge anyone else who finds themselves in the same situation to seek help – there’s nothing to feel embarrassed about.”

Sheila Robertson, senior community learning worker at Dundee City Council, said: “The council has city-wide adult literacy sessions to offer support and guidance to anyone who cannot read or write.

“It’s too easy to take for granted that we can all learn to read or write but that is simply not the case.

“It is a hard-learned skill and it’s not possible for everyone to learn easily.”