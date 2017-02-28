A Dundee man who failed to declare he had two jobs has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

David Ramsay, 55, of Dudhope Court, was sentenced to a community payback order at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ramsay admitted fraudulently claiming £12,000 of housing and council tax benefit by failing to declare he had two jobs. He committed the offence between November 23 2007 and October 4 2015.

He was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within nine months and handed a restriction of liberty order.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, another Dundee man was sentenced to an unpaid work order after he fraudulently claimed £5,000 of benefits.

Derek Sinclair, 41, of Balunie Terrace, claimed child and housing tax benefits after failing to declare he was employed by two firms on top of his main job at Mister Cleaning Services.

He committed the fraud at his home address between April 16 2012 and May 3 last year. He was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within nine months.