Dundee man found with more than 10,000 images of young women given unpaid work

A creep who amassed over 10,000 “covert” images he took of young women in Dundee was today ordered to perform unpaid work.

Craig Smith was also caught with a stash of child pornography after police raided his home on Dudhope Gardens.

He admitted taking “covert” videos of females – some of which were wearing school uniform – at various locations in Dundee.

The married 43-year-old, who works for an architecture firm, told police he had an interest in “candid” photography and did not believe what he was doing was illegal.

A search of devices at his home found he had previously sent indecent communications about a child along with making internet searches about girls in school uniform.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “Images were discovered showing schoolchildren being filmed on Perth Road, the Overgate centre, at fast food and retail outlets.“Some of the videos were taken on public transport. One of the search terms entered included ‘is candid photography of school girls legal?’”

In total, 10,738 secret images and 87 secret videos were taken.

Smith, a first offender, pleaded guilty on indictment to taking covert photographs and videos of females without their knowledge between August 13 2015 and May 23 2015 on Perth Road, the Overgate, The Hub on Hawkhill, Guthrie Street and elsewhere and did committing a breach of the peace.

He admitted a second charge of taking or permitting to be taken, indecent images of children at Dudhope Gardens between September 9 2010 and March 22 2018.

Smith returned to the dock today for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC ruled that there was no significant sexual element to the photographs taken by Smith.

Defence solicitor George Donnelly said: “The conversation with the Crown was never if there was any significant sexual aspect, it was always as to whether or not the actual taking of these photographs would cause serious public disorder if they were disclosed and that had to be accepted.”

Smith was sentenced to 180 hours unpaid work with three years of supervision as well as being placed on the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme for sex offenders.

He was also made subject to a conduct requirement which would restrict his access to the internet and devices.

Sheriff Drummond said: “These are offences which you have been carrying out for quite some time.

“You have otherwise had a positive life, held down responsible jobs and you have got family commitments.”

Smith was also placed on the sex offender’s register for three years.