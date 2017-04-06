A rapist convicted of attacking a sleeping female and drugging two others before sexually assaulting them is a menace to women, a court heard.

Andrew Brown, 56, a prisoner at Edinburgh, had denied carrying out three sex attacks at addresses in Dundee and Edinburgh between March 2012 and October 2016 and had lodged special defences claiming that two of his victims had consented to sex.

Brown slipped sedatives into hot drinks he served to two of his unwitting victims before attacking them, the jury was told.

One of the women gave evidence that she felt unwell and disorientated after drinking a cup of coffee Brown gave her shortly before he pushed her on to a bed and raped her twice.

A female lodger at his then home in Dundee told how she found “curdy stuff” in a cup of tea Brown made her before he put his hand under her bra and tried to put his hand down her trousers.

After a jury at the High Court in Livingston found him guilty of two rapes and one sexual assault, it emerged that the serial sex attacker had previously served a six-year prison sentence for sexual offences.

Judge Lord Armstrong ordered that Brown should be placed on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

Brown will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on June 30.