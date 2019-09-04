Dundee man found guilty of pouring oil over himself and trying to set his body on fire

A 20-year-old man will be sentenced next month after he tried to set himself on fire using a cooker hob, risking the lives of other residents in the building where he lived.

Connor Campbell-Scott-Howells, of Keiller Court, tried to set himself on fire on November 2 last year and struggled with Morgan Seath when she tried to take a lighter from him.

The next day, he poured oil over himself and over the hobs of his cooker and tried to use a lighter to set himself alight, endangering others living in the multi.

Sheriff Derek Reekie opted to defer sentence so he could consult a psychiatric report produced by solicitor Kris Gilmartin.

He told Campbell-Scott-Howells: “These are serious matters but there is clearly a background to this.”

Sentence was deferred for reports until September 26. Campbell-Scott-Howells was ordained to appear.