Dundee man found guilty of having sex with child then threatening to show intimate images of her to Conservative Party

An ecstasy-dealing pervert photographed himself having sex with a child before threatening to disclose intimate photos of her to the Conservative Party.

A jury found 58-year-old Derek Scotland guilty of engaging in sexual activity with the girl when she was under the age of 16.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and a sheriff warned him he is facing a stint in prison.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court heard Scotland had became a mentor and friend to the girl when she attempted suicide at the age of 14.

Scotland admitted being romantically involved with the girl after her 16th birthday but denied having sex with her while she was underage.

But the jury refuted his claims and Scotland, of Peddie Street, was convicted of engaging in sex acts with the girl between August 2013 and August 2015 while she was underage.

He was additionally found guilty of taking images of them having sex, knowing she was under 16, between August 2014 and August 2015.

The court heard that Scotland and the girl had fallen out in 2017 following an argument with her and the girl’s mother about a borrowed Chanel handbag and a mobile phone contract.

Scotland repeatedly contacted the girl and demanded that she give back the handbag or he would disclose intimate images of her to the Conservative Party.

The girl had recently become a member of the party at the time of the threats.

As well as the sexual offences, Scotland was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, a Class A drug, between December 31 2012 and November 21 2017 on Peddie Street.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month and Scotland’s bail was continued.