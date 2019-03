A Douglas man who “forgot” he was banned from bringing more than two people back to his home has been given unpaid work.

David Heenan, 36, of Balunie Avenue, admitted breaking an order preventing him from having more than two people in his home on Monday. Heenan’s lawyer told the court he had “just forgotten” and insisted he was unaware of any excessive noise.

Sheriff Alastair Brown sentenced him to 60 hours unpaid work.