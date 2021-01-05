Man fined at Dundee court after threatening to post explicit images of ex online

A 64-year-old man has been fined £340 after he threatened to post his former lover’s explicit pictures on social media.

John Cassidy, formerly of Newport, kept explicit images the woman had sent him while they were in a relationship and warned her he would post them as revenge porn.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer and the accused were in a relationship for approximately two and a half years.

“After receiving unwanted communication the complainer blocked the accused’s number from her phone. She later received a message she believed to be the accused using a mobile.”

Cassidy’s message said: “Laugh all you want. What a shock you are in for. Put your lovely pics up for all to see. Show people what a dirty thing you are.”

Ms Ruta said: “She believed he was referring to intimate pictures messaged to him during the relationship and was threatening to put them online as a way of getting back at her.

“She contacted police. The accused was traced at home by police and he was taken into custody and interviewed. He made certain admissions.”

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, defending, said: “The relationship ended in difficult circumstances. He became aware she had cheated on him.

“It was a difficult break-up. He did say to the police that the threat he made he wasn’t going to do anything about. He said he would never do that.

“He accepts the relationship is completely over and he’s moving forward with his life.”

