Dundee man features in new photography campaign about benefits of walking

The story of the life-changing way walking helped a Dundee man during lockdown is the focus of a new photography-led campaign.

“Humans of the Walk” features portrait photography and personal accounts of people from across Scotland who found walking to be a stimulating relief while the country was placed on pause for over four months.

Scotland’s walking charity Paths for All is sharing the inspirational stories which encapsulate the physical and mental benefits walking had on those coping with a variety of challenges.

One of the 10 individuals featured is Graeme Hodge from Dundee.

He said: “Walking allowed me to continue a routine during lockdown. I would wake up at 5.50am and be out the door for my morning walk at 6am.

“Getting out in the fresh air, really connecting to the outdoors and discovering areas that I have not been before has been really influential for my health and giving me the feeling of achievement and setting me up for the day with a positive mind. There is no need for me to go back to a gym now.”

The online exhibition was inspired by the digital photography project, Humans of New York. To view the gallery and read the stories, visit pathsforall.org.uk.