Man fears wildlife may be impacted as green area in Dundee is ‘hacked’ away at by council

An outraged resident believes council cuts are to blame for the removal of shrubs from a city beauty spot.

Garry Place Sheltered Housing just off of the West School Road has been the home of shrub beds for many years according to local resident, Murray McNicoll.

The 67-year-old, who resides in the area, said he was furious to discover council workers cutting all the area back on Thursday morning.

After speaking with staff working at the site he discovered all the green area was to be obliterated as the council install new grass beds.

He said: “I can’t quite fathom the reasons behind it. It’s been a nice area around the sheltered complex for the time I’ve lived around here which is 30 plus years.

“They are basically going to replace the whole area with grass which in my opinion is nothing more than a cost-cutting exercise. I saw them here on Thursday as they hacked away at some of the beds.”

Murray explained a similar operation had happened at the opposing side of the grounds near the Macalpine Square area.

He added: “That must have happened around three or four years ago they cut everything back and it’s now covered in weeds, its a mess.

“The area in question they are looking to overhaul is really beautiful. I spoke with a few other residents about what’s going on and they are furious.

“Its not only the people but there are a number animals which habitat the local area, Sparrows and Black Birds for example.

“I can only see the replacing of this area with grass beds is to the detrimental impact to the animals as well. ”

A Dundee City Council spokesman confirmed they were carrying out “environmental improvements” to remove “tired shrubs”.

A spokesman for the council said: “The changes at Garry Place are environmental improvements being made by Neighbourhood Services to remove tired shrub beds and install grass beds.”