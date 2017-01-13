Dundee man failed to turn up for unpaid work

Andrew Mahon, 30, of Happyhillock Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mahon admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner within a marked police car and at the charge bar area of Kilmarnock police station.

He committed the offence on January 4 last year by shouting, swearing, making homophobic remarks and challenging people to fight. The offence was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Mahon was sentenced at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court where he was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work within a three-month period.

However, he failed to turn up for his unpaid work and admitted breaching the order when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sentence was deferred until April 18.