Dundee man facing string of domestic abuse allegations

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations that he abused three different partners over a seven-year period.

Shaun Wilson is alleged to have held a knife to one woman’s throat before throwing a cigarette lighter at another while she was driving.

Wilson is accused of committing the attacks at multiple addresses in Dundee between September 2013 and July this year.

The 22-year-old made no plea when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court in connection with the claims.

Between September 2013 and March 2014, Wilson allegedly seized the first woman’s throat repeatedly at a city school. He allegedly restricted the woman’s breathing, threw her against a wall and held a knife to her throat at an address on Mossgiel Crescent during the same time period.

Wilson allegedly spat in the face of a second woman and seized her throat between May 1-30 2017 on Inchkeith Avenue. During the same period, he allegedly threw a cigarette lighter in the woman’s face while she was driving on the Ashludie roundabout on the A92 at Ethiebeaton.

Court papers allege that Wilson engaged in an abusive course of conduct towards a third woman between July 11-25 this year at an address on Red Admiral Court.

It is alleged that he damaged a television, pinned her to a sofa, seized the woman’s phone, struck her head off a cupboard, seized her neck and covered her neck and mouth in order to restrict her breathing.

Wilson is also alleged to have breached bail conditions on September 7, the day they were granted, by contacting the same woman via email.

His case was continued for further examination following the hearing on petition. Wilson was remanded in custody meantime.