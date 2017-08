Rana Aslam, 50, of Wallacetown Court, had his case continued without plea until August 25 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Aslam is charged with using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a child at various locations in Dundee and north-east Fife between 1998 and 2000.

He allegedly gave the child perfume, shoes, alcohol and a mobile phone, induced the child into a car with him and engaged in sexual activity and intercourse with the child.