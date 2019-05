A man has been accused of attacking two children.

Imad Syed, of Elders Court, allegedly assaulted the pair on Beauly Avenue on June 28 last year.

He denies striking the first child on the head with his hand before punching the youngster on the head and body while holding a key.

Syed, 34, allegedly attacked the second child by punching the youngster on the head. A trial was fixed for August 7 with an intermediate diet on July 16.