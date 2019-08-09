Dundee man faces jail after trying to flee dock by running from G4S employee

A sheriff has warned a man he faces jail for trying to flee the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Daniel Ferrara, of Princes Street, admitted trying to break free from custody by running up a set of stairs from a G4S employee and trying to escape from court and avoid proceedings.

A jury returned a verdict of not proven on a charge that Ferrara, 26, struck the female employee during the incident on November 30 2017.

Solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said Ferrara was suffering from difficulties at the time.

Deferring sentence for reports, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “I am not promising you anything. I am told you are on a more even keel but I am thinking about a custodial sentence.”