A man facing charges of cutting his ex-partner with a knife and beating her with a dog lead has appeared in court for a second time.

Dennis Cox, no fixed abode, allegedly attacked the woman with a paint roller on Balunie Avenue on April 12.

He is accused of punching and kicking her, trying to strangle her with a cable, putting his arms around her neck and placing a knife on her cheek and cutting her.

Cox, 33, continued to make no plea or declaration and was fully committed for trial.