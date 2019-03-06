Dundee man drunk bottle of whisky, threw phone charger at stranger and assaulted wife

A joiner who attacked his wife after coming home drunk from a football trip has been fined.

Krzysztof Domeracki “threw a tantrum” after drinking more than half a bottle of whisky on a bus back from Dingwall before assaulting the woman at an address in the city on Sunday.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he also lobbed a phone charger which struck another person on the head.

Domeracki, of the Fintry area, had travelled to the Highlands to watch a family member play football.

During the journey, the 36-year-old drank from a bottle of whisky.

Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova told the court: “At 6pm on the same date, his wife attended the club where she was to collect him.

“They travelled home in the car and his wife was aware that he was drunk.

“He threw a phone charger after returning home.

“His wife was on the phone, standing with her back to him and he pushed her causing her to fall on to the bed.”

In response to being cautioned and charged by police, Domeracki said: “I never punched my wife, never ever. I just pushed her.”

Domeracki appeared from custody to admit culpably and recklessly throwing a phone charger, causing it to strike a person on the head.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by pushing her.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said Domeracki was remorseful and understood the seriousness of the offence.

She said the woman was angry that Domeracki had been drinking before the pair got into an argument on their return home.

Ms Caird added there was an ongoing issue about broken chargers and Domeracki threw the charger in frustration.

This prompted Sheriff Alastair Brown to respond: “He threw a tantrum.”

Before fining Domeracki £500, Sheriff Brown said: “I assume that you know that whisky does not take very much to have a significant effect. I assume that you know the complete lack of control you exercised over your drinking on that bus got you very drunk indeed.”