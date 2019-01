A man caught behind the wheel of a car while almost three times the alcohol limit has been banned from the roads.

Darren Barker, 31, of Mossgiel Crescent, was found in the driver’s seat of a car on Seagate on July 30 2016.

He admitted being in charge of the car with 64mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22mcg.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fined Barker £500 and disqualified him from driving for a year.