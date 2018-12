David Sandeman, 38, of Blake Street, Dundee, was fined £100.

He admitted via letter to the court that on August 3, at Loons Road, he drove a van without wearing a seatbelt.

Meanwhile, Kelsie Bolond, 21, of Hazelwood Close, was fined £300.

She was also given six penalty points after admitting one charge via letter to the court. Bolond admitted driving without insurance at Hilltown, on September 25.