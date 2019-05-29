Dundee man ‘drove on wrong side of roundabout while chasing car into police station’

A man allegedly drove dangerously while in pursuit of another car.

Ryan Dolan, of Finlow Terrace, is alleged to have driven on the wrong side of a roundabout on June 25 last year.

He is accused of following a car into the car park at St Andrews police office before approaching the vehicle and trying to open its doors.

The charge states that he repeatedly drove on Kilrymont Road, Scooniehill Road and John Knox Road and negotiated corners and junctions at excessive speed while in pursuit of the same vehicle before negotiating a roundabout on the wrong side of the road and causing another car to take evasive action.

The 25-year-old had a not guilty plea tendered on his behalf before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

A trial was fixed for August 21, with an intermediate diet on August 6.