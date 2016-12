A man drove a car while disqualified and without insurance on a busy Dundee road.

George Reid, 26, of Buttars Road, had sentence deferred at the sheriff court after admitting two road traffic offences.

Reid admitted driving a car while disqualified at South Road on December 6.

And he admitted driving a car without insurance at the same location and on the same date.

Sentence was deferred until January 23 for reports.