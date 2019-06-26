Dundee man dodges jail after showing wife’s friend sexual message

A married dad who showed a sexual message to his wife’s friend on his phone has dodged a prison sentence.

Andrew Sherratt, of Balmerino Place, wanted to start an affair with the woman after showing her messages while his wife was in another room at their home.

The 33-year-old was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty of intentionally showing her a written sexual message for the purposes of gaining sexual gratification between March 1-31 last year.

Sherratt, a dad-of-three, was previously convicted of trying to induce a 15-year-old child to send him nude pictures in 2012.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard the woman was invited to Sherratt’s house for a takeaway night but things took a creepy turn once Sherratt’s wife had left the living room.

When giving evidence, the woman said: “He showed me his phone with a message on the notes that said ‘can I ask you a personal question?’

“It said that he wanted to pleasure me and if we could do that.”

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said that prior to the offence, Sherratt had sought medical assistance for stress and anxiety.

Sheriff James MacDonald sentenced Sherratt to 18 months’ supervision and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, between 8pm and 7am, for four months.

Sherratt was also placed on the sex offenders register for 18 months.