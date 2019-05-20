Blether: Dundee man Derek puts names to East Craigie FC team pic

The excellent East Craigie JFC photograph which was used on February 16 didn’t have any names.

A plea went out and it was answered by Derek Gardiner, who was in the photo.

“I can give you all but one of that East Craigie 1988 line-up,” he opened.

“Not in the photo was Keith Nicholson, as he must have been injured.

“He went on to play for St Johnstone, of course.

“As well as Stewart Petrie – as you mentioned – Andy Dolan also went senior with Montrose and I think Gary Christie did also.

“Most of the team had decent Junior careers.”

Back row (from left) – Steve Bourke, Jack Burns, Lyall (first name unknown), Unknown, Angelo Schiavetta, Gary Christie, Ian Cooke (manager).

Front row – Ricky Donnelly, Stewart Petrie, Andy Reilly, Andy Dolan, Kenny Robertson, Derek Gardiner.