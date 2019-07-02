Dundee man denies trying to resist arrest and attempting to headbutt man on the body

A man has denied charges of abusing police officers and trying to resist arrest.

Kevin Mullen is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on June 6 at Balmoral Place, the street where he lives.

He denies repeatedly shouting, swearing and threatening officers with violence.

Mullen allegedly resisted two officers by refusing to be handcuffed, tensing his arms, lashing out with his legs and trying to resist arrest.

The 26-year-old also denies trying to butt Gordon Donald, on the body.

After pleading not guilty, a trial was fixed for October 10. An intermediate diet was also fixed for September 19.