A man allegedly refused to let his partner leave a flat so that he could brutally beat her, straddle and strangle her.

John Lawson, 35, a prisoner of Perth, will stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court facing six charges.

Lawson denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a property on Kings Cross Road, on April 29. He allegedly committed the offence by phoning a woman and shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and uttering threats of violence towards her.

He further denies a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a flat on Lansdowne Court, on various occasions on April 29.

Lawson allegedly committed this offence by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards his partner Klaudia Budzinska, and threatening her with violence, demanding she give him her phone then searching through it. He then allegedly continued his aggressive behaviour by smashing Ms Budzinska’s glasses, threatening her with a piece of cable or similar item, and smashing glass ornaments and a coffee table.

Lawson also denies a charge of abducting and assaulting Ms Budzinska at the same location and on the same date. He allegedly repeatedly refused to let her leave the flat when she requested and attempted to do so, and seized her by the body and pulled her back into the premises when she made her escape.

He then allegedly smashed her mobile phone, preventing her from calling for help, repeatedly failed to let police enter the flat when they requested to do so and detained Ms Budzinska against her will.

Lawson also allegedly repeatedly struck Ms Budzinska on the head, causing her glasses to fall off, threw her to the floor, sat astride her, placed his hands around her neck and compressed her neck, restricting her breathing. All of this is said to be to her injury and to the danger of her life.

Lawson further denies tampering with an electricity meter, at the same location and on the same date.

And he denies a charge of intentionally damaging an electricity meter, between April 15 and 29, again at the same location. He also denies stealing a quantity of electricity, at the same location on April 29.

Trial is on July 31.