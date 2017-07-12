A Dundee man has denied stealing a bouncy castle.

Marc Jenkins, 30, of Strathcarron Place, denies that on October 19 last year, at an address in Tweed Crescent, he stole two bicycles, a bouncy castle and an air pump.

He also denies entering a secure motor vehicle and stealing a suitcase and its contents, a storage box and its contents and a gas cooker, a razor blade, a screwdriver and a USB plug from an address in Dee Gardens on the same date.

He further denies that having been granted bail on October 24 last year, and being subject to conditions that he remain in his house between 9pm and 7am, failing to answer the door to officers there to enforce the curfew.

Trial is set for October 16 with an intermediate diet on September 21.