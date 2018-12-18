Dundee man denies striking child with brush and throwing glass at another child

A Dundee man is to stand trial over claims he assaulted two children in the city.

Mohammed Gaffar is alleged to have carried out the attacks between June 2013 and April this year.

He denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at the two children at an address in the city between December last year and April of this year.

Gaffar allegedly struck one of the children on the head before striking them with a brush between June 2013 and April this year and allegedly threw a glass at another child in December last year.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael fixed a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court for February 14 with an intermediate diet on January 31.