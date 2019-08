A trial date has been fixed for a man accused of carrying out a knife attack.

John May denies assaulting William McEwan by making threats to stab him, seizing him by the head, holding a knife against him and striking him on the body with a knife on Dens Road and Laing Place on April 21.

May, a prisoner at HMP Perth, also denies being in possession of the knife on the same streets.

The 38-year-old will stand trial on September 3.