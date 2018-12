A man has denied stealing a car and driving it without a licence or insurance.

Martin Bricknal, 63, of Craigie Drive, is alleged to have taken the vehicle from an address on the street without the consent of its owner on November 3.

Bricknal is also accused of driving the same car on the A930 Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry, without a driving licence and without insurance.

He denies all three charges and will stand trial on March 7, with an intermediate diet on February 12.