A man has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted three children.

Shaun Howie, of Balmoral Place, denies inappropriately touching a child on various occasions at addresses in Dundee between June 1 2017 and August 16 last year.

Howie, 25, also denies sexually assaulting two children between December 22 2017 and January 7 last year and February 28 and March 31 last year respectively.

Howie pleaded not guilty and had a continued first diet fixed for May 22.