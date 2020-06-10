Man denies repeatedly sending abusive video messages to former partner in Dundee

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of repeatedly sending abusive messages to his former partner.

It is also alleged that Kevin McHugh, of Mid Road, sent threatening videos during an abusive course of conduct between May 22-June 8.

He is accused of repeatedly phoning and texting the woman as well as sending social media and voice messages that were abusive, offensive and contained threats of violence.

McHugh allegedly sent repeated video messages acting in an aggressive manner, threatening to commit suicide and threatening to strike himself on the body with a corkscrew.

During the videos, he allegedly poured liquid over himself and struck himself on the head with a glass bottle causing it to smash.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a trial for July and remanded McHugh in custody.