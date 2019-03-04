Dundee man denies repeatedly striking man’s head with a hammer

William Scott, of Cleghorn Street, appeared in private accused of carrying out a hammer attack.

It is alleged that Scott assaulted Thomas Foote at an address on Baffin Street on Wednesday last week.

The 33-year-old faces a single charge of repeatedly striking Mr Foote on the head with a hammer to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

No plea or declaration was made on his behalf during the private hearing.

Scott’s case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody.