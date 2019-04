A man is to stand trial over allegations he brought a train on the Tay Rail Bridge to a standstill.

Darren Hogg, of Burnside Court, allegedly trespassed on the bridge on August 7 last year, causing the driver of a train to a halt on the bridge. Hogg denies climbing on to the bridge’s railings, as well as threatening to jump.

Hogg, 31, denies shouting, swearing and making racial remarks and urinating on the bridge. He will stand trial on July 9.