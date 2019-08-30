Dundee man denies possessing knife and threatening police

A man has been remanded in custody ahead of trial after he denied possessing a knife, threatening police and resisting officers.

Solicitors for Gary Hannan, 40, made no motion for bail when he appeared from custody on three charges.

Hannan, of Earn Crescent, denies having a locking knife on August 23 and resisting or obstructing PCs Ranald Bowie and Kenneth Cameron on August 24.

He has also denied that he acted in a threatening or abusive manner towards police on July 24.

All of the offences are said to have occurred on Forth Crescent.

Hannan’s trial was fixed for September 26 with a pre-trial hearing on September 12. He was remanded meantime.