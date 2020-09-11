Dundee man denies forcing lit cigarette into partner’s mouth and assaults on mum and brother

A man has continued to deny claims that he forced a lit cigarette into a woman’s mouth before knocking her unconscious during an alleged four-day attack.

Ross Ramsay is accused of repeatedly assaulting the woman between January 28 and February 1 at an address in Douglas.

It is alleged that he attacked his mother and brother during a separate incident.

Ramsay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court via video link for a first diet hearing and continued to plead not guilty to all charges against him.

Prosecutors allege that the 38-year-old stole a vehicle from an address on Hebrides Drive on November 19 last year before attacking his mother on the same day on Finlarig Terrace.

He denies pursuing her, choking her with his jacket, pressing his arm against her face and pushing her against her car.

Court papers allege Ramsay repeatedly punched his brother on the head, pursued him, placed his arm around his neck and struck him on the body with a sharp object. Ramsay additionally denies shouting, swearing and kicking a car during the same incident.

Between January 28 and February 1 at an address on Balunie Street, Ramsay is alleged to have engaged in an abusive course of conduct towards a woman who lived there.

He allegedly repeatedly refused to leave, seized her mobile phone when she tried to call for help and threw the phone into a garden.

Ramsay is also charged with seizing her leg and pulling her downstairs, pulling her by the body and forcing a lit cigarette into her mouth.

On January 30, Ramsay allegedly entered the woman’s home uninvited while she was asleep and made abusive remarks towards her, repeatedly punched her on the head and body, pushed her against furniture and seized her throat.

Prosecutors allege he again entered uninvited on February 1 and threatened to kill her before locking her inside, took her keys and necklace and pulled her from a window when she tried to escape.

Ramsay denies dragging her along the ground, repeatedly striking her head against a door and repeatedly punching and kicking her on the head and body.

This allegedly rendered the woman unconscious and caused her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Ramsay, a prisoner of HMP Perth, had his first diet continued until November by Sheriff Linda Smith, who continued to remand him in custody.