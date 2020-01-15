Dundee man denies claiming almost £8,000 in benefits

Garry McGovern, of Byron Street, denies falsely claiming almost £8,000 in benefits.

It is alleged that McGovern failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances that affected his entitlement to personal independence payment between August 16 2017 and September 3 last year.

He allegedly failed to tell the department he was in employment and that he was driving and walking without assistance.

The 50-year-old allegedly claimed £7,830.21 that he wasn’t entitled to.

Following a motion by prosecutors, a new trial was fixed for May with an intermediate diet in April to allow further time to prepare the case.