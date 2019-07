A 64-year-old man denies falsely claiming almost £110,000 worth of benefits.

Daniel Forbes, of Clepington Road, is accused of making bogus claims for multiple forms of benefits between July 2002 and October 2017 at a property on Helmsdale Crescent.

It is alleged that on the four charges he faces, he failed to notify the relevant authorities he was either working or his physical condition had improved.

Forbes’ case was continued until September 17.