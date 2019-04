A man has been accused of trying to make a child look at a sexual image.

Darren Smith, of Bridgend Street, is alleged to have committed the offence at an address in Dundee on March 2.

The 29-year-old denies attempting to cause the child to look at a sexual image by sending images to the child’s mobile phone.

A trial was fixed for July 9 with an intermediate diet on June 18.