Kevin Martin, of Glenagnes Road, denies breaking into a Lochee shop and stealing a charity box.

The 35-year-old is accused of smashing a glass panel in order to break into the Lochee Sports Bar on High Street with intent to steal on July 6.

On the same date, Martin also allegedly broke into the Furniture Factory on the same street and stole money and a charity box containing money.

A trial was fixed for June 25 with an intermediate diet on June 6.