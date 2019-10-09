Dundee man denies breaching bail by contacting woman and striking her windows and doors

A man has appeared in court to deny breaching his bail conditions.

Stefan Williamson, 32, is accused of contacting a woman on St Edmund Terrace on October 3, two days after being released on bail.

He also denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the incident by shouting and repeatedly striking windows and doors.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Williamson, of The Rowans, was previously granted bail over allegations that he placed his car in front of his ex-partner’s car on Clepington Road on September 21.

It is alleged that he then leaned in through her car window and removed the ignition key while acting aggressively.

Appearing from custody, Williamson pleaded not guilty to breaching his bail conditions. He was again bailed before having a trial fixed for December 5.