David Lyall, of Hazel Drive, denies attacking his ex-partner and a child.

He denies that between February 1 and February 28 2017 he pushed the woman to her severe injury at an address on Constitution Crescent.

Lyall, 51, allegedly pushed the woman again on September 10 last year as well as choking and pursuing a child at an address in Dundee.

A trial was fixed for August 22, with an intermediate diet on August 1.