Dundee man denies assaulting and robbing three people of cash and mobile phone

by Ciaran Shanks
October 3, 2019, 6:22 am
Dee Gardens, Dundee. (Stock image).
Stephen Henderson, 48, denies assaulting and robbing three people.

He is accused of threatening to stab Kevin Marnie on Dee Gardens on January 15 before punching him on the head and robbing him of £10.

Henderson then allegedly robbed Barry Bryce of £20 at the same address on May 3.

He is also alleged to have threatened Adam Mitchelson with serious violence on Dundonald Street on June 12 before stealing a mobile phone.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for November 6.

