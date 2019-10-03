Dundee man denies assaulting and robbing three people of cash and mobile phone

Stephen Henderson, 48, denies assaulting and robbing three people.

He is accused of threatening to stab Kevin Marnie on Dee Gardens on January 15 before punching him on the head and robbing him of £10.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Henderson then allegedly robbed Barry Bryce of £20 at the same address on May 3.

He is also alleged to have threatened Adam Mitchelson with serious violence on Dundonald Street on June 12 before stealing a mobile phone.

© DC Thomson

A trial was fixed for November 6.