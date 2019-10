A Dundee man allegedly threatened to have a woman murdered.

Craig Bambury, of Hebrides Drive, is alleged to have made the threat during an incident on Amond Gardens on August 8.

It is alleged that Bambury shouted and swore as well as making the threat.

The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge and a trial was fixed for February 18.

An intermediate diet was also scheduled for January 28.