Dundee man denies abusing partner and attacking police officers

Sean Gunn, of Kinghorne Walk, denies abusing his partner and attacking police officers.

It is alleged that Gunn shouted, swore at and repeatedly pushed his partner on the body before slamming a number of doors and repeatedly punching a door, causing damage and damaging other household items at his home address on Sunday.

The 26-year-old also allegedly assaulted PCs Matthew Rhind and Eddie Rankin by attempting to kick them and struggling violently with them.

Gunn denies shouting and directing abusive and ableist remarks towards police officers while at divisional headquarters on West Bell Street.

After he pleaded not guilty, Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for February.