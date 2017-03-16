A man has spoken of the moment he crawled from the burning wreckage of his van after a head-on smash.

David Buchanan was driving on the A947 road between Turrif and Fyvie in Aberdeenshire when his vehicle collided with a car.

As David, 26, lay bleeding in the wreckage, he realised the engine had caught fire.

Fearing the van might explode, he dragged himself out of the vehicle through a broken window.

His partner, Danielle Woodcock, 27, from Hilltown, faced an agonising journey to Aberdeen where David was in hospital.

Today, the Dundee couple said they wanted to thank everyone who had offered their help and support.

David said: “I was driving along the road heading southbound and coming around a sweeping bend when, out of nowhere, a blue BMW overtook me.

“There were cars coming towards us and I thought, ‘They are never going to make it’.

“The BMW managed to swerve back into the left-hand lane but it caused the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa to lose control.

“The car came right across the road and smashed into my van.

“I was surprised I was still conscious but I was in excruciating pain — it was the worst pain I’ve ever felt.

“I saw that the engine was on fire and I knew I had to get out or I could have been burned alive.

“The doors had been caved in but I managed to crawl out of the window.

“There was someone screaming from the other car but no one could get him out.

“The fire service had to cut him free.

“A lot of people stopped to help — they were brilliant.”

David, who was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after receiving medical attention at the roadside, said police told him the only thing that saved his life was the robustness of his van.

The 17-year-old driver of the Corsa was airlifted to hospital with “serious” injuries.

David’s family contacted Danielle and she immediately rushed to the hospital.

She said: “The journey was a blur — I just kept thinking the worst.

“I felt so thankful that I was able to be sitting by his side knowing that although he was in a lot of pain, he was still alive.”

David suffered a broken foot and toe, severe whiplash and cuts and bruises in the smash.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash — and in particular they want to speak to the driver of a blue BMW.

The collision happened on the A947 Turriff to Fyvie road at the north entrance to Fyvie last Thursday.

Sergeant Rob Warnock, from the Inverurie Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either a black Vauxhall Corsa or a blue Toyota Hilux crew cab prior to the incident to contact police.

“In particular, we would like to speak to the driver of a blue BMW vehicle which had been travelling southwards at the time of the collision.

“This vehicle was seen overtaking just prior to Fyvie. The occupant may have information that could help the investigation and I would appeal for them or anyone who saw this vehicle to contact us.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which could assist us to contact the police.”