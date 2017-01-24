A Dundee man has cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats — without even leaving his living room.

Aaron Puzey, 44, used an exercise bike and a virtual reality app that he created himself to cycle between the landmarks on a route which was more than 900 miles long. And he hopes his invention — the CycleVR — will take off across the country.

The Monifieth man, who works as a software engineer for Denki Games, is believed to be the first person to have ever completed such a challenge through virtual reality.

He used a TV monitor and Google Street View images through his 3D virtual reality set to recreate the gruelling challenge.

Although Aaron admitted he’s not a sporty person, he still managed to burn 50,000 calories since beginning his challenge in May last year.

Speaking afterwards, Aaron said: “I don’t really like exercise, I find it boring. I only do it because I know it’s good for me.

“I’ve been doing a little bit of cycling every day after work for years but I got sick of staring at the same blank wall all the time.

“I’d been thinking about using virtual reality for a while and then it suddenly occurred to me that Google Street View is a great way of seeing the other parts of the world without having to actually go there.

“Becoming the first person to cycle from Land’s End to John o’ Groats in virtual reality is hugely exciting and feels like a great achievement.”

The virtual cycle took Aaron around eight months to complete with 85 hours of cycling taking in 300 towns and villages along with some famous landmarks.

Luckily for Aaron, he didn’t have to endure some of the arduous conditions faced by cyclists who take on the route.

There were no steep hills, wild weather conditions or crashes and if he ran out of steam, the luxury of having a lie down was always available.

The Street View images saw him soak up the surroundings of a number of UK cities including Manchester, Bristol and Cardiff.

Aaron’s journey, including several hours of his cycling footage, was documented in his blog “CycleVR”.

He now hopes to market the product commercially via crowdfunding website Kickstarter so others can do the same.

He added: “If we can find the right partner for CycleVR we could launch a consumer version of the app by the end of 2017.

“It’s hugely exciting to think of how popular gaming became with the Nintendo Wii, with families playing together – I think CycleVR could do the same for virtual reality, taking a really simple idea and letting people create their own exercise journeys, from their own home.”