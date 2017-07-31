A Dundee man is set to cycle the first stage of the Tour de France in a charity event inspired by his wife’s battle against cancer.

Five years ago, Ged Hepburn’s wife Helen, 58, was diagnosed with lung cancer, which subsequently spread to her lymph nodes.

However, she refused to be beaten by the disease — and her tumours have not grown for two years.

Inspired by the way that Helen responded to her illness, Ged, 55, started to fundraise for various charities under the name #GoTeamHelen.

His latest venture will see funds go to Prostate Cancer UK.

The Barnhill man, who works as a renal unit assistant practitioner, will now take on his toughest fundraiser to date — the Grand Départ, which is the 121-mile first stage of the Tour de France.

He said: “Helen has been so brave throughout her illness — 121 miles on the bike is nothing compared to what she has dealt with. I lost my mum to cancer and my nephew passed away too — now my wife also has it.

“I will do whatever it takes to try to find a cure for it. Helen is my inspiration — she is a really strong person.

“She refuses to let it beat her and that has inspired me to do the fundraisers. That is why I say I am part of #GoTeamHelen, even though it is actually only me.

“As a man, prostate cancer is something I pay more attention to as I get older so I thought I would raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

“I’ve only been cycling for two years so it is going to be a challenge.”

Ged said he is excited to be taking on the first stage of the world’s most famous bike race in June 2018.

He said: “It is a chance to cycle the first stage of the Tour de France. When do you get a chance like that?

“The person who records the best time even gets a yellow jersey.

“I’m really excited about it and to be able to raise money for a good cause at the same time.”

To contribute to Ged’s fundraising bid, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ged-hepburn2.