Christopher Donald, 35, of Helmsdale Crescent, was placed on a curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Donald admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, a Class A drug, at his home address, on September 4 last year.

He further admitted producing cannabis, having cannabis and having cannabis resin, both Class B drugs, on the same date and at the same location.

Donald was placed on a six-month restriction of liberty order confining him to his home address between 7pm and 5.30am daily.