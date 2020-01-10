Dundee man criticises council and hospital over treatment of his late wife

A furious OAP has claimed his late wife’s final years were made a misery after the council refused to adapt their home to help her cope with severe disabilities.

James Orr, 71, also accused the NHS of letting him down after a series of issues after wife Margaret, who died last year, became disabled following a freak accident which left her wheelchair-bound in 2015.

Mrs Orr fell in a ditch and crushed her arms meaning she was unable to support herself and was unable to walk.

Following the incident, her husband asked Dundee City Council to adapt their Kirkton home with a ramp for wheelchair access, plus install a stairlift and walk in shower.

Mr Orr, who worked as a chef, said: “When Margaret was left disabled and in a wheelchair she ended up having to live in the living room because she could not get upstairs and the council would not install a stair lift. She couldn’t go out either because she could not walk.

“It was diabolical. Her own GP wrote a letter to try and help us, but still the council refused and later he said if the work had been carried out it would have improved Margaret’s quality of life.

“When the council refused, Margaret started saving up herself and she had actually raised £16,000 which we didn’t know about until after she passed away.”

However, despite years of battling with officials, Mr Orr drew a blank and said: “The council should hold its head in shame.

“We went to them for help and got nothing.

“And we went for their help further down the line and got nothing.”

Mr Orr claims he was told by the authority that, because a wheelchair ramp could not be added to his home due to building regulations, then none of his requests could be fulfilled.

He added: “I am now going to take the matter to the Ombudsman after we as a family were told that basically it was council policy that the house could not be changed if only one of the things could not be changed. It doesn’t make sense.

“They insisted it was down to building regulations.

“Other houses similar to mine at Balgowan Square have had wheelchair ramps and other things.”

Mr Orr now hopes to meet with Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick to enlist his support.

He was also angry at lack of information on his wife Margaret’s conditions during repeated stays at Ninewells Hospital.

Mr Orr added: “Margaret had a bad accident which was a really silly, freak one, but these things happened. She stumbled and fell at a car boot sale in Errol and ended up falling into a ditch and crushed both elbows.

“Her health deteriorated but we were never told a lot despite her going into Ninewells now and again over the years.

“Eventually it turned out she had an enlarged heart which we were never told about and we only found out she also had sleep apnea much later on.

“She had tests done and we were told it would take six weeks before we heard the results then that turned into eight weeks which turned into 10 and 12 and eventually after 14 weeks we got the results. She was diagnosed with sleep apnea which could have contributed to her death.

“She died in May last year and I had gone to the complaints department at the hospital, but it has turned out to be a total whitewash.

“I got a letter on Monday this week to say that all avenues of complaint had been exhausted. But that is not good enough and I am going to take this further.”