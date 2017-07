A 34-year-old man tried to hit himself with a brick.

Darren Forbes, of Kinghorn Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Forbes admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and attempting to hit himself with a brick or similar object, at Constitution Street on July 10.

Sentence was deferred until August 7 and Forbes was remanded meantime.